We’ve seen his Identity all the way through his Legacy , and The Bourne TV Series might be next. USA has granted a pilot order to a new Jason Bourne TV series following the prequel origins of the mysterious Treadstone .

The new series is among four new USA pilot orders , which also include Denis Leary Alzheimer’s drama Erase , a new Texas crime drama from Mr. Robot boss Sam Esmail and more. Treadstone is written and executive produced by Heroes alum Tim Kring (gulp) and directed by Ramin Bahrani, while you can read the full pilot synopsis below:

From a producer of the Bourne franchise, Treadstone explores the origin story and present-day actions of a CIA black ops program known as Treadstone — a covert operation that uses behavior modification protocol to turn its agents into nearly unstoppable superhuman assassins. The series follows sleeper agents across the globe as they’re mysteriously “awakened” to resume their deadly missions.

The Bourne movie franchise began in 2002 with Matt Damon ’s take on the classic Robert Ludlum character, and has since spawned four sequels (yes, we’re counting The Bourne Legacy ). Following 2016’s Jason Bourne , no immediate plans to continue the franchise on the big screen have been finalized.

Treadstone joins USA’s other impending TV prequel of The Purge , but is there enough mythology for another dip in the Bourne universe?