Bottled Water Available At Ilion Municipal Building This Weekend

With the Village of Ilion still under a Boil Water Advisory following two water main breaks, water will be available for residents at the Ilion Municipal Building this weekend.

Ilion water customers can pick up bottled water Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Residents can also pick up water Friday until 5:00 p.m.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, who visited Ilion on Thursday, said the state is providing 40,000 bottles of water for the Village.