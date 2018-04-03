Watch Bon Jovi’s New Video for ‘Walls’

Bon Jovi have released a video for their new single, “Walls,” which is taken from the expanded edition of their 2016 album This House Is Not for Sale.

The new video comes just ahead of the band’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 14 in Cleveland.

“[It’s] is about unification, not separation," keyboardist David Bryan recently said about the track. "It's what happens in the world. It's putting up walls within yourself. There's a lot of metaphors that go with that. It's like 'Keep the Faith' was a sign of the times. We still have signs of the times in the writing."

You can watch the "Walls" video below.

Bryan and drummer Tico Torres said they were looking forward to reuniting with former guitar player Richie Sambora and bassist Alec John Such at the Rock Hall ceremony. “We took that journey together at certain times as a group, and I think it's wonderful we can re-enact that,” Torres noted. “Not only for us, but for the fans. I think when you get together with old friends, there's always going to be some deep emotions within that."

This House Is Not for Sale broke two chart records last month. The LP returned to the top of the Billboard 200 as a result of a ticket-album deal, making it the longest gap between No. 1 showings at 15 months; the album debuted at the top when it was first released. It then suffered the furthest chart fall in history, dropping from No. 1 to No. 168 in a single week. The same album had been the previous record holder after dropping 42 places on the second week of its original launch.