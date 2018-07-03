Boilermaker Urges Public To Follow Security Guidelines

The Boilermaker Road Race Security team is urging runners and spectators to follow security guidelines at all Boilermaker Weekend events.

Bags, backpacks and coolers are prohibited and drones are forbidden to operate at any Boilermaker venue.

Weapons and fireworks are also forbidden at all Boilermaker venues.

All baggage is subject to search by a law enforcement officer or a Boilermaker safety and security official who will tag and deem it safe to enter the venue. If individuals do not wish to have their baggage searched, they will be denied entry.

For runners, transportation of baggage from the start area to the finish area is available via the race baggage truck. If you wish to utilize the race baggage truck, please place said baggage in a clear plastic bag.

Officials want to remind everyone to exercise common sense and obey all orders from Boilermaker Safety and law enforcement officials.

And "if you see something, say something" and call 911 for all emergencies.

The 41st running of the Boilermaker will take place on Sunday.