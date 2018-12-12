Boilermaker To Host Holiday Pop-Up Shop This Week

The Boilermaker Road Race will be hosting a special holiday pop-up shop this week.

The shop will be open at Boilermaker race headquarters at 805 Court Street in Utica on the following days:

Thursday, December 13th, 9AM – 6PM

Friday, December 14th, 9AM – 6PM

Saturday, December 15th, 9AM – 4PM

“We find that there is a high local demand for Boilermaker apparel and accessories, especially around the holidays, because in many ways it is the quintessential Utica gift,” said Boilermaker Volunteer Merchandise Director, Leigh D’Agostino. “We find that shoppers also appreciate being able to touch and feel the product before buying so the pop-up shop concept makes sense for us.”

Merchandise available will include a full line of apparel featuring the new 2019 logo.

Items are also available for purchase year-round online at boilermakermerch.com.

Boilermaker Road Race