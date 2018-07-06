One of the biggest parties of the year is taking place in Utica on Boilermaker Sunday. Between the actual race course and the after party, there will be a need for road closures and travel advisories.

Law enforcement will be closing the entire race course starting at 6 a.m. At that point, only authorized official vehicles will be permitted on the actual course. Some intersections will allow for crossing with assistance by law enforcement. Other parts of the course will be closed earlier than 6 a.m. for security reasons.

The following lists of closures and times was released by The Utica Boilermaker.

15 K Start Area Road Closures 5:30am on the morning of July 8th:

Route 5S Westbound at Culver ramp

Dwyer Ave (entire road)

Beechgrove Pl from Gilbert St to Florence St

Culver Ave from Bleecker St North

5K Start Area Road Closures 5:30am on the morning of July 8th:

Route 12/8/5 at Burrstone Rd all entrance and exits

Burrstone Rd from Sunset Ave to Old Burrstone Rd

Finish Area Road Closures 2:00am on the morning of July 8th:

Court St from Schuyler St to Fay St

Varick St (entire road)

Columbia St from Varick St to Schuyler St

Whitesboro St from Lafayette St to Schuyler St

Lafayette St west of Varick St

The following are intersections that will remain open for cross traffic until 7:00am

Welshbush Rd

Albany St

Sherman Dr

Oneida St

Genesee St

Campbell Ave until 6:45am

A shuttle service will also be available for those participating in both the 5k and 15k events. Shuttles bringing runners to the start line of the 15k event will begin running at 6 a.m. and will end at 7 a.m. 5k runners can park at Con-Med on Chenango Road at French Road in Utica then ride the shuttle to the 5K Start.

Buses taking runners back to their parking areas after the race and post race party can be picked up at two locations. Those locations are near the finish line at the corner of Court Street and State Street and near the rear of the Post Race Party on Whitesboro Street.