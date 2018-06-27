Live Track Boilermaker Runners With The RaceJoy App

At this year's Boilermaker, there will be a new app to track runners out on the course. That means family, friends, and supporters can track a runners progress, and cheer them on.

The Boilermaker Road Race has contracted with the RaceJoy mobile app to provide runner tracking for 2018. The best part, the app is free to download and use. However, keep in mind that some cell data congestion is expected during the race. In order to optimize the app’s performance, participants and spectators are encouraged to download and set up RaceJoy in advance of the race by allowing for tracking or choosing the runners they wish to track.

RaceJoy also allows the ability for spectators to send custom cheers to their runners. How cool is that? How do you use, and download this app?

If you're a runner:

How To Track Others:

You can also send cheers to runners during the road race! You can send pre-recorded audio cheer clips or custom text-to-cheer messages that are relayed in audio format to the participant. Cheers are delivered within moments of sending. You can send up to 50 cheers per participant per day.

To send a cheer: Click on the participant you wish to send the cheer to.

Click the cheer you wish to send or click Text-to-Cheer and type in your message.

Click send."