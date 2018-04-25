Thousands take part in the annual Boilermaker road race; from participating to cheering the runners on. But it's the thousands of volunteers who make it happen each year.

5000 volunteers help make the Boilermaker run smooth and you can help. There are several areas along the race you can pitch in or volunteer before and after the race.

Want to help this year? Get the full list of volunteer opportunities at the Boilermaker website.

There are still spots open to race in either the 15K or 5K but they are filling up fast. The deadline to sign up is June 15th but it usually fills up before then.