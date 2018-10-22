Boil Water Advisory in Sauquoit Water District

Residents in the Sauquoit Water District are under a Boil Water Advisory.

They're also being asked to conserve water.

Officials say there is a well failure and the company that installed the well is on its way to make repairs.

The Sauquoit Valley School District has taken measures to provide drinking water in their school buildings. Officials say they will continue to provide drinking water until the advisory is lifted.

The boil water advisory will be in effect until further notice.