Watch Queen Creating ‘We Will Rock You’ in New Movie Clip

A new clip from the upcoming Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody shows Queen guitarist Brian May persuading the singer to get involved with the creation of their classic song “We Will Rock You.”

The moment starts out tense, with Mercury (played by Rami Malek) having arrived late for a rehearsal, while May (Gwilym Lee) is trying to come up with a song the band’s fans can easily join in with.

You can watch the clip below.

In a recent interview, Malek addressed the question of the extent to which the movie explores the darker side of Mercury’s character, including his death from AIDS in 1991.

“It’s an arduous thing to tell someone’s life in just two hours,” the actor told the Guardian . “What’s the nature of celebrating a life? Definitely not avoiding his death in any way, or what caused his death, which is the AIDS virus. But I think if you don’t celebrate his life, and his struggles, and how complicated he was, and how transformative he was – and wallow instead in the sadness of what he endured and his ultimate death – then that could be a disservice to the profound, vibrant, radiant nature of such an indelible human being.”

Bohemian Rhapsody will premiere at London’s Wembley Arena on Oct. 23 before opening in theaters on Nov. 2. The soundtrack album, which includes recordings from Queen’s legendary appearance at Live Aid in 1985, comes out on Friday. Malek has been stirring talk of an Oscar nomination ever since critics were shown previews of the movie earlier this month.