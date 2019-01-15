Brian May Plays Himself in ‘Leaked’ ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Clip

Queen guitarist Brian May explained the background to a “leaked” backstage clip that was released by fired Bohemian Rhapsody director Bryan Singer.

The phone video shows May alongside actor Gwilym Lee, who plays him in the award-winning biopic, splitting the moment in which the guitar solo for the band's classic song “Bohemian Rhapsody” is recorded. Lee watches as May plays guitar, then steps back in for the line which comes afterward. “Now what?” Lee asks, performing as May, and is told, “The operatic section.” “The operatic section, of course,” Lee replies, then May adds, “Of course.”

Singer was dismissed a few weeks before the movie's shooting finished amid rumors of disagreements with other members of the team. He was replaced by Dexter Fletcher, though production rules means he retains his director’s credit. After having marked the movie’s Golden Globes wins last week by releasing a video shot during rehearsals for the Live Aid scene, Singer uploaded the new clip and called May’s appearance an “inspirational set visit.”

You can watch it below.

May reposted it on his own Instagram feed . “This clip is stolen from @bryanjaysinger, who was evidently filming it on his iPhone. When the BR team were shooting this scene, I happened to be around, so Gwil invited me to have a go! How did I do, folks? Well, obviously not quite as good as Gwil! He’s a trained artist! We had too much fun ! I’d like to see the rest of what happened, captured by the film cameras which were still rolling. ... Some day.”

He noted that "in case you’re wondering why this solo doesn’t sound like the ‘outtake’ solo in the film, I only had the idea to make that happen later, when we were polishing the soundtrack. In any case, we wouldn’t have had the facilities to do that on the day of the shoot. In the film, you hear a variant take on the Bo Rhap solo which just MIGHT have been the one previous to the final one which made it onto the record! Might! That’s if it hadn’t been a genius first-take keeper. Ha ha! I honestly don’t remember!”