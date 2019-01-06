‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Wins Two Major Golden Globe Awards

Bohemian Rhapsody , the biopic about Queen and Freddie Mercury , had a very successful night at the Golden Globe Awards, winning in both categories for which it was nominated.

The film won in the Best Motion Picture - Drama category, and actor Rami Malek was honored as Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his portrayal of Mercury.

“I am beyond moved. My heart is pounding out of my chest right now," Malek said in his acceptance speech. "This is a profound honor to receive this, and to be counted among such extraordinary actors. I have to thank everyone who worked so tirelessly to make this film what it is. And of course, to Queen. To you, Brian May, to you, Roger Taylor, for ensuring that authenticity and inclusiveness exists in the music and in the world and in all of us. Thank you to Freddie Mercury for giving me this job of a lifetime. I love you, you beautiful man!”

“Now that was unexpected,” added producer Graham King, while accepting the Best Motion Picture award at the end of the show. “The power of movies is that it brings us all together. Freddie Mercury and Queen did that so successfully through their music. To see that magic come alive, and to see the incredible response to this film has been truly humbling. A huge thank you to Brian May, Roger Taylor, and to Freddie Mercury - thank you for showing us the power of embracing your true self. This one’s for you.”

Malek was up against Bradley Cooper ( A Star Is Born ), Willem Dafoe ( At Eternity's Gate ), Lucas Hedges ( Boy Erased ) and John David Washington ( BlacKkKlansman ) for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama. The movie was up against Black Panther , BlacKkKlansman , If Beale Street Could Talk and A Star Is Born for Best Motion Picture - Drama]

Despite receiving mixed reviews , Bohemian Rhapsody was a smash at the box office, taking in more than $700 million on its way to becoming the ninth highest grossing film of 2018 and the most successful music biopic of all time. But even critics who didn't like the movie praised Malek. He also impressed Queen guitarist Brian May , who called Malek's performance "incredible" and said, "He just became Freddie."

Malek is also expected to be nominated for an Academy Award. We'll know if that's the case on Jan 22, which also happens to be the day that Bohemian Rhapsody will arrive for home viewing on digital platforms. The 4k Ultra HD/Blu-ray/DVD version will be released on Feb. 12, with Target, Walmart and Best Buy each getting their own exclusives. The Academy Awards will be presented on Feb. 24.

Getty Images