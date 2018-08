Bob Weir, guitarist and founding member of the Grateful Dead is coming to the Landmark Theater in Syracuse.

Pre-sale tickets to Bob Weir and Wolf Brothers at the Landmark Theater Thursday November 8th, are available for WOUR Rewards Club members. Get pre-sale tickets from Thursday, August 9th at 10 am until Thursday, August 9th at 10 PM. If you're not a Rewards Club member, you can sign up for free.