Bob Dylan to Release ‘Blood on the Tracks’ Box Set

The 14th installment of Bob Dylan 's Bootleg Series has been announced, and it's an official release of one of his most heavily sought-after collections of outtakes. More Blood, More Tracks , which presents the entire New York sessions for 1975's Blood on the Tracks ., will arrive on Nov. 2.

According to the album's mythology, Dylan began recording in New York in September 1974, with the intention of having an album out by Christmas. But after playing a test-pressing for his brother, he changed his mind and re-cut five songs in Minneapolis with local musicians chosen by his brother.

Several of the New York recordings -- including alternate takes on "Tangled Up in Blue," "Idiot Wind" and "If You See Her Say Hello" -- were unearthed on 1991's initial Bootleg Series release; "You're a Big Girl Now" and the stellar outtake "Up to Me" came out on the 1985 Biograph box set.

This new limited edition six-CD set contains every surviving take from Blood on the Tracks , including the complete New York sessions, according to the press release. "The album's producers have worked from best sources available, in most cases utilizing the original multi-track session tapes. The only recordings remaining from the Minneapolis sessions are the multi-track masters of the five performances included on the finished Blood on the Tracks album. Each of these has been remixed and remastered for the deluxe edition."

"Dylan cut each of these amazing performances – some of the best he ever committed to tape – one after the other, live in the studio, without headphones, and without the types of overdubs that most performers rely on to make their records sound finished," Jeff Slate writes in the set's liner notes. "Instead, on these tracks, we find Dylan – just a singer with a guitar and a harmonica and a batch of great songs – delivering performances that thrill you when they’re supposed to and break your heart when they need to. .... The performances are also in the purest state we’ve ever experienced them. During the production of Blood on the Tracks , Dylan asked [producer Phil] Ramone to speed up many of the masters by two to three percent, a common practice in the 1960s and ’70s, especially for records sent to AM radio. It was thought that doing so would give the songs a little extra bounce to better engage listeners. Most of the songs from the New York sessions that previously circulated, officially and unofficially, are the sped-up versions that Dylan requested. On More Blood, More Tracks , for the first time, we’re hearing the songs exactly as Dylan recorded them."

In addition to the six discs, the box contains a reproduction of one of Dylan's notebooks of lyrics, as well as a book with photographs and Slate's notes. A one-CD or two-LP set that consists of the album recreated using alternate takes, plus "Up to Me," will also be available.

Bob Dylan, 'More Blood, More Tracks: The Bootleg Series Vol. 14' Track Listing

