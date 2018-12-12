If you are a recreational boater, and you enjoy the New York Canal System, this news is something you will enjoy.

The New York State Canal System 's board of directors approved the continued waiver of tolls for recreational vessels through the 2021 season. The tolls ranged from $25 to $100.

WKTV reports that the 2019 canal season will run from May 17th to October 16th. New York's canal system includes the Erie, Champlain, Oswego and Cayuga-Seneca canals.