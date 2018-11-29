‘Blade Runner’ Is Getting an Anime Series on Adult Swim

It might not have set the world on fire at the box office, but if nothing else Blade Runner 2049 proved there was a ton of creative life left in that concept. The original film, based on the classic Philip K. Dick novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sleep? , had steadily grown in stature and cult status since its initial, messy release in 1982. Blade Runner director (and 2049 producer) Ridley Scott helped bring together a team that really expanded the film’s gorgeous, terrifying future of a ruined world populated by synthetic life forms. Now it will expand even further.

Variety reports that Adult Swim and Crunchyroll are producing an anime series set in the Blade Runner verse. More details:

“Blade Runner-Black Lotus,” as it will be called, will consist of 13 half-hour episodes. Details of the plot are being kept under wraps, but it is known that the story will take place in 2032 and will include some established characters from the “Blade Runner” universe.

The series will be created by Sola Digital Arts and produced by Shinichiro Watanbe, who directed the anime short “Blade Runner Black Out 2022,” one of the prequel shorts that were made to promote Blade Runner 2049 . If you missed it, here it is:

There just seems like there’s so much more to explore in the Blade Runner universe. This seems like the perfect place to start that journey.