Which Black Sabbath Singer Has Performed the Most Shows?

Black Sabbath took the stage for the first time on Aug. 30, 1969. From that moment forward, the band toured relentlessly, creating a legacy of performances spanning almost five decades.

During that time, the group saw a range of lineup changes. Guitarist Tony Iomm i was the only member to stay in Black Sabbath throughout the duration of their career, but they switched singers with way more frequency. Below, we take a look at everyone who's ever fronted the band, along with how many concerts they played.

Ozzy Osbourne was Sabbath’s original singer and is still revered by traditionalists as the group’s “true” frontman. His association with Iommi, Bill Ward and Geezer Butler actually predates the Black Sabbath name, when they all worked together in the band’s early incarnations as Earth and the Polka Tulk Blues Band. Osbourne was behind the mic for the group's humble beginnings right through their ascent to fame.

Even though he left the band several times over the years -- he was either fired or quit on his own -- Osbourne easily outpaces all of Sabbath's other singers by a wide margin. His longest break in tenure came between 1978 and 1997, when he performed only one show with the grouo, a special appearance at 1985's Live Aid event. All told, Osbourne fronted the band for 1,077 performances.

Second on the list is Ronnie James Dio , who first took over singing duties after Osbourne’s 1979 dismissal. His first performance with the group came on April 17, 1980, and went on to perform at 290 Black Sabbath shows. This number does not include his time with Heaven & Hell -- the band that placed Dio alongside Iommi, Butler and drummer Vinny Appice, another Sabbath alumni -- starting in 2007.

Even though they performed under a different moniker, it could be argued that Heaven & Hell were simply a re-branded Black Sabbath. Adding in the 69 Heaven & Hell performances brings Dio's show total to 359.

Surprisingly close to Dio on the list is Tony Martin, who joined Black Sabbath in 1987. From then until the mid '90s, he performed 286 shows with the group. International stops included Russia, Japan and a controversial trip to apartheid-era South Africa. His final show with the band took place on Dec. 14, 1995, in Bangkok.

Former Deep Purple singer Ian Gillan had a stint fronting Black Sabbath that ran the course of a single tour, 1983-84’s Born Again (named after the album of the same title). The trek spanned 80 performances across North America, placing him fourth on the all-time list.

Another former Deep Purple singer, Glenn Hughes , was tasked with performing vocals on Black Sabbath's 1986 tour behind Seventh Star . The singer lasted only five dates after a bar fight with the band’s production manager caused injuries that affected his voice. Ray Gillen was brought in to replace Hughes and complete the tour, but poor ticket sales led to many of the concerts being canceled. In all, Gillen fronted the band for a total of 26 performances, ranking fifth on the list, with Hughes' five shows earning him sixth place.

Last but not least, there’s Rob Halford , the Judas Priest singer who fronted Sabbath for two performances in November 1992 after Dio refused to perform. More than a decade later, Halford returned as Sabbath’s singer for a single performance in 2004. That time around, he filled in for Osbourne, who had reunited with the group but was too ill to take the stage. Halford's three performances place him in the seventh and final position on the list.