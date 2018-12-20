Black Sabbath to Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award

Black Sabbath will receive a Lifetime Achievement Grammy at a ceremony in May next year, the Recording Academy has announced.

The British icons, who played their farewell show in February 2017, will be honored alongside George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic, Sam and Dave, Dionne Warwick, Julio Iglesias, Donny Hathaway and Billy Eckstine.

The awards are given to artists who have “made outstanding contributions … to the field of recording,” the Academy said. “From their power riffs to their dark, gothic imagery, Black Sabbath arguable invented the heavy metal signposts and influenced every heavy rock band that followed."

“Each year, the Recording Academy has the distinct privilege of celebrating music industry giants who have greatly contributed to our cultural heritage," Grammy president and CEO Neil Portnow added. "This year, we have a gifted and brilliant group of honorees and their exceptional accomplishments, contributions and artistry will continue to influence and inspire generations to come."

Black Sabbath’s official discography includes 19 studio albums, from their 1970 self-titled debut to 2013’s 13 . It also includes 30 singles – from “Evil Woman” to “Age of Reason” – six live albums, 12 compilation album and one EP. The band has won two Grammys in the Best Metal Performance category, for a live version of “Iron Man” released in 1998 and secondly for “God is Dead” from 13 .

Since their retirement, singer Ozzy Osbourne has commenced his own farewell tour , bassist Geezer Butler launched new band Deadland Ritual and guitarist Tony Iommi is planning future projects .

The Recording Academy's special ceremony honoring the recipients will take place in Los Angeles on May 11, with further details to be announced later.