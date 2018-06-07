Black Bear Spotted ‘Hanging Out’ In Rome

Rome Police got a strange call on Wednesday night when a resident spotted a bear in a tree near St. Peter's Church.

Here's the post from the City of Rome, NY Police Department Facebook page:

If you see the bear on ground level, please stay away from it. We don't need CNY to be famous for a viral video of someone getting mauled in the middle of a city.

Don't try to find the bear, just let it find it's way home.

If you see it, police are asking that you contact the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation(DEC) by calling (315) 793-2554.