Here’s How to Send a Mother’s Day eCard With Billy Joel’s Music

This Mother's Day, ask yourself a simple question: What would Billy Joel do? Send a card? Play a song? This year, you can team up with the Piano Man to do both.

Sony Music, his record label, has created the website alwaysloveyou.com, which allows you to create a Mother's Day eCard featuring your selection of one of 10 of Joel's songs. The site also lets you customize the card with your choice of colors, sizes, designs, a personal message and up to five of your own photos.

The available songs are "Piano Man," "Uptown Girl," "You May Be Right," "Lullabye (Goodnight, My Angel)," "She's Got a Way," "Just the Way You Are," "She's Always a Woman," "Everybody Loves You Now," "This Is the Time" and "Vienna."

Joel's own mother died in 2014, but the two were notably close. She raised him as a single mom after she divorced his father when the future rocker was 11 years old. Later, she served as the inspiration for "Rosalinda's Eyes," a song off of Joel's 1978 record 52nd Street. Meanwhile, his wife, Alexis Roderick, gave birth to the couple's second daughter last fall, making Sunday their first Mother's Day as a family of four. Joel also has a grown daughter, Alexa, with ex-wife and supermodel Christie Brinkley.