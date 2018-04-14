Billy Joel Cuts Price of Palm Beach Estate by $3 Million

If you've spent the past three years questioning who wants a house out in Manalapan — is that all you get for your money? — then you may be in luck. Billy Joel has dropped the price of his Florida coast home by more than $3 million since it was first listed in 2015.

The price of the Piano Man's eight-bedroom, 9,312-square-foot estate in Palm Beach County has been cut to $16.9 million from its original $20 million listing. Built in 2005 and recently renovated, the home is being sold with all of its furnishings (minus Joel's baby grand).

Joel purchased the property , which sits on nearly two acres of land between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal, in 2014 for less than $12 million. He also purchased an additional two acres adjacent to the estate for $6.5 million, and is currently selling that land as well, for $8.9 million.

The home features cathedral ceilings, French doors, patios, an elevator, fireplaces, a chef's kitchen, bars, a built-in grill, a guest house, a pool, a four-car garage and dock and dune boardwalk.

You can see photos of the estate below.

It makes you wonder why Joel would want to be movin' out, but perhaps it has something to do with the $3.5 ranch he bought in Wellington at the end of 2017 for his wife, Alexis Roderick, who owns and rides horses. That property, located in the equestrian capital, was in addition to the $3.6 million home Joel purchased next door to it in 2016.

The Long Island native continues to perform his monthly residency at New York City's Madison Square Garden, and will also play a number of stadium shows this summer. You can find his concert dates below.

Billy Joel 2018 Tour

April 13 - Madison Square Garden - New York, N.Y.

May 23 - Madison Square Garden - New York, N.Y.

June 2 - Madison Square Garden - New York, N.Y.

June 16 - Old Trafford Football Ground - Manchester, U.K.

June 23 - Aviva Stadium - Dublin, Ireland

June 30 - Hamburg Volksparkstadion - Hamburg, Germany

July 18 - Madison Square Garden - New York, N.Y.

July 27 - Citizens Bank Park - Philadelphia, Pa.

Aug. 10 - Fenway Park, Boston, Mass.

Aug. 23 - Madison Square Garden - New York, N.Y.

Sept. 7 - Wrigley Park - Chicago, Ill.

Sept. 21 - Kauffman Stadium - Kansas City, Miss.

Sept. 30 - Madison Square Garden - New York, N.Y.

Oct. 13 - BB&T Field - Windston-Salem, N.C.

Oct. 27 - Madison Square Garden - New York, N.Y.

Nov. 10 - Madison Square Garden - New York, N.Y.