Billy Gibbons Kicks Off ‘The Big Bad Blues’ Tour: Video, Set List

Billy Gibbons kicked off his The Big Bad Blues Tour last weekend, supporting his sophomore solo album of the same name with a brand new band featuring former Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum.

As opposed to the large, Cuban-influenced group the ZZ Top frontman brought on tour with him in support of his 2015 solo debut album Perfectamundo , most of his show last night in Columbus, Ohio, found Gibbons and the impressively powerful Sorum joined by only second guitarist and singer Austin Hanks . Elwood Francis added harmonica on a handful of tracks.

The set list was heavily peppered with both familiar and surprising covers, including "I Thank You," the excellent version of Bo Diddley's "Bring It to Jerome" included on The Big Bad Blues and a particularly fast-paced take on "Route 66."

You can see the set list and video from the show below.

The Big Bad Blues tour continues tonight in St. Louis, Mo., and is set to conclude on Dec. 29 in Austin. You can get complete date and venue information at Gibbons' official website .

Billy Gibbons, 10/17/18, Columbus, Ohio

1. "Rollin' and Tumblin'"

2. "Treat Her Right"

3. "Missin' Yo' Kissin'"

4. "I Thank You"

5. "Jesus Just Left Chicago"

6. "I Like It Like That"

7. "Hollywood 151"

8. "Rising Water Blues" (vocals by Austin Hanks)

9. "Bring it to Jerome"

10. "Just Got Paid"

11. "I Got Love If You Want It"

12. "Blue Jean Blues"

13. "Route 66"

14. "Let's Go, Let's Go, Let's Go"

15. "Thunderbird"

16. "Sharp Dressed Man"

encore:

17. "Whole Lotta Love"

18. "La Grange"

Watch Billy Gibbons Play 'Rollin' and Tumblin''