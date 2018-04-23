Billy Gibbons Hopes to Release Two Albums This Year

ZZ Top fans can look forward to possibly two new albums from Billy Gibbons in the coming months.

The first is a follow-up to his 2015 solo album Perfectamundo, and the second is newly recorded music by the Moving Sidewalks, the late-'60s psychedelic garage-rock band Gibbons was in before forming ZZ Top.

Gibbons recorded the solo record with the BFG's, the same group that backed him on Perfectamundo. As he told ABC News Radio, it will be a little closer to what's expected from him. "Following the success of Perfectamundo, which was our stab at taking a piece from the Cuban influences … they've said, 'Okay, we've done this Cuban thing, can you go back to your bluesier roots?'" he said. "And we've decided to do just that. So, hopefully summertime we'll see something BFG and blue coming out."

The Moving Sidewalks reunited in 2013 for a couple of shows to promote a two-disc compilation consisting of 1968's Flash and a disc's worth of outtakes. Two years ago, Gibbons said the reunion went so well that he was returning to the studio with the band. He's now offered an update, noting that "hopefully that'll see the light of day. Probably this year."