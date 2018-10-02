Billy Corgan Reveals He’s a Dad Again, Posts Adorable Picture

With all the "he said, she said" news that's come out of the camps of Billy Corgan and former Smashing Pumpkins bassist D'arcy Wretzky over the past year, it's nice to see something heartwarming coming from the frontman -- aside from details about a new album and current tour.

Congratulations are in order for Corgan and his partner Chloe Mendel for the birth of their new daughter Philomena Clementine Corgan. "Please welcome PHILOMENA CLEMENTINE CORGAN, the latest addition to our family," Corgan posted on social media along with an adorable photo of their son holding the new baby. He also thanked everyone in the family, including his pet cats. "Pictured here with her brother, Augustus Juppiter, this makes 8, counting Chloe, Angelface, Diamondbaby, Chin Chin, Ling Ling and yours truly," he wrote.

Corgan continued by giving a special thanks to Clementine's mom and plugging her fashion line as well as his wrestling venture. "I'm so lucky to have a great partner in @chloemendel, who juggled raising our son, pregnancy with Philomena, whilst building her fashion line (@maisonatia) and navigating my being gone so much with SP in 2018. Oh, and then there's wrestling!! What a year! @pawschicago @smashingpumpkins @nwa," concluded the singer.

There is no news at present regarding the time of Clementine's birth or the baby's weight.

In an August story for People , Corgan talked about fatherhood and gushed about his two-and-a-half-year-old son. “He watches my music videos every day now, so I’m excited to see how he adapts to tour buses and arenas full of people,” Corgan said. "My guess is he’ll very much want to come onstage to say hello or sing.”

Smashing Pumpkins' first new studio album in almost 20 years with the band's mostly-original lineup, Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun, comes out Nov. 16. The band have just added new U.S. dates to support the album, starting Nov. 28 in Madison, Wis. and running through Dec. 7 in Phoenix, Ariz.

New Smashing Pumpkins Tour Dates

Nov. 28 – Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

Nov. 30 – Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom

Dec. 1 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Stifel Theatre

Dec. 2 – Tulsa, Okla. @ Brady Theater

Dec. 4 – San Antonio, Texas @ Sunken Garden Theater

Dec. 6 – Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre

Dec. 7 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre