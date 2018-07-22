Bill and Ted may not go on a third adventure after all. While a long-awaited third Bill & Ted film was officially announced at Cannes back in May, Keanu Reeves says it may not happen.

After years of never getting another sequel off the ground due to financial struggles, it seemed like those issues had been squashed a couple months back. Bill & Ted Face the Music was officially in pre-production with MGM’s Orion Pictures set to release the film in the U.S. But now Reeves is saying those financial strains continue to hold the film back. “I don’t know if it’s a reality,” he told Yahoo in a recent interview. “We’ve been trying for a long time to get that film made, and it still has its challenges.”

Those challenges are the same ones a third Bill & Ted has been facing for years now. “Part of it is show business stuff – financing, rights, deals. Nothing creative.” Reeves said. That’s pretty much exactly what he said four years ago, when the sequel was still struggling to secure financing.

As of May, the creative team was all set. The new film has a script by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, who penned the 1989 original and 1991 sequel. Galaxy Quest‘s Dean Parisot was set to direct with Steven Soderbergh attached to executive produce and Reeves and Alex Winter on board, of course, to return. The new movie would follow the two friends, now grown and distracted by their adult responsibilities, on a new adventure to write a song to save the world. That all sounds great, but once again, it comes down to the money. Let’s hope Orion can figure it out and save the project for good.