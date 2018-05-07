As the long-awaited sexual assault conviction of Bill Cosby takes hold, more institutions are cutting past ties with the comedian. Following his expulsion from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, Cosby will now have two prior Kennedy Center honors stricken from the record.

The Kennedy Center confirms that its board of trustees voted to remove two of Cosby’s prior awards in light of his guilty verdict on three counts of sexual assault. Cosby received a Kennedy Center Honor in 1998 for lifetime achievement, and was the twelfth recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2009. Both honors have now been rescinded, as the Kennedy Center explains:

The Honors and Mark Twain Prize are given to artists who, through their lifetime of work, have left an indelible impact on American culture. As a result of Mr. Cosby’s recent criminal conviction, the Board concluded that his actions have overshadowed the very career accomplishments these distinctions from the Kennedy Center intend to recognize.

Cosby faces a maximum of 30 years in prison for the three guilty counts, which pertain to the drugging and rape of Andrea Constand. Over 60 women have accused Cosby of various forms of sexual assault and drugging as far back as the 1970s. Cosby was also recently expelled from the TV Academy, while multiple colleges and universities have rescinded honorary degrees given to him in the past.