Potential exists for a massive storm system to track south of the region bringing snow or a wintry mix this weekend.

We missed last weekends snow storm but we might not this weekend. Syracuse.com reports Dave Nicosia, the warning coordinating meteorologist at the National Weather Service (NWS) out of Binghamton as saying a “potentially major winter storm" is shaping up for Saturday and Sunday, and has already alerted the media and emergency managers.

“Many of our longer-range models are pointing toward a snowstorm...Since it is five to six days out, there is considerable uncertainty." [ Syracuse.com ]

The latest projection from the CPC is calling for heavy snow.

CPC shows this projected look for Friday, Saturday and Sunday 1-18 through 1-20.

NWS says temperatures will be in the 10`s and 20`s as this snow falls Thursday night and Friday with slippery roads possible on Friday morning if this period of snow materializes.

Increasing potential for impactful winter weather this weekend...Operational model and ensemble agreement is very high for a large scale storm system to potentially result in impactful wintry weather this weekend. A stronger area of low pressure is expected to develop in the Southern Plains by Saturday with high pressure building across the northern Plains into the Great Lakes and northeast. Considerable moisture will be pulled northward ahead of the developing low-pressure system which will ride northeast along the baroclinic with the previous cold front. Uncertainty is still present regarding the exact track which depends on where the boundary sets up on Friday and the

strength of the approaching high pressure and the low-pressure system itself. ( NWS )

A large amount of moisture will be widespread to our south and west on Saturday, with cold air will blasting into the region ahead of the storm as well. NWS says the timing of the precipitation is getting a little better defined as well with the main window being from Saturday afternoon into a good portion of Sunday. However, a warm layer will be coming northward into portions of the region that will likely see temperatures stay below freezing. As a result, sleet and freezing rain become more of a threat as well.

Extended NWS Forcast:

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Light west wind.

Tuesday A slight chance of snow showers before 11 am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Calm wind becoming west around six mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Southwest wind 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light after midnight.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.

Thursday Night Snow likely, mainly after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Saturday Snow likely, mainly after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 11. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 15. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -3. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

M.L.King Day Partly sunny, with a high near 11.

