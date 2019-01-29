Big Box Store Hiring Drivers with Starting Salary of Nearly $90,000

Need a change from your current job as a truck driver? Want to earn nearly $90,000?

Walmart is looking to hire 900 drivers this year, and they plan to pay experienced drivers a starting salary of $87,500 along with benefits.

The only catch is they want experienced drivers. "To qualify for the onboarding, drivers must already meet Walmart’s high minimum standards for its private fleet drivers, which includes 30 months of experience in the past three years and a clean safety record," Walmart officials say - according to News10.com .

Among the minimum requirements to apply as a Walmart driver:

• An Interstate (Class A) Commercial Driver's License with Hazmat endorsement (including cleared background check) or will obtain HAZMAT endorsement (with cleared background check) within 120 calendar days of date of hire.

• A minimum of 30 months experience working in a full-time Class A tractor/trailer driving position in the previous 3 years.

• No more than two (2) moving violations while operating a personal or commercial motor vehicle in the last three (3) years.

If you're interested in applying, you can go to Walmart's website: careers.walmart.com

[H/T NEWS10.COM]