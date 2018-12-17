The Best New TV Shows of 2018

In 2018 alone, there have been new episodes of over 500 (and really, we’re still counting) scripted series. And while you might not think it or honestly be able to know it, a lot of these scripted series are good. So when it comes to these year-end lists, there are a lot of options to choose from. And when it comes to new shows of 2018, that narrows things down, but there are still a lot. I chose to narrow things down to 10, but that also meant dropping shows that most likely truly deserved to be on this list as well. (Full disclosure: I have not seen Pose and Lodge 49 . So their not being included is not a scathing indictment of their quality in their debut seasons. There’s just a lot of television.)