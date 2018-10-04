The Best Horror Movies to Stream on Amazon Prime for Halloween

Any time of the year is a good time for horror movies, but there’s something extra special about putting one on when the Halloween decorations are up. Scraping orange goop out of pumpkins, baking ghost-shaped cookies, and shoveling fun-size Snickers into your mouth just isn’t as great without a good spooky movie.

So what should you watch to get in the Halloween mood? Besides the obligatory annual Hocus Pocus marathon on TV, there’s plenty of awesome horror movies you can stream right now. We already gave you our top horror picks on Netflix , but Amazon Prime also has an impressive horror collection with everything from recent mainstream hits to obscure hidden gems. I’ve sorted through the options and picked out the 25 best horror movies on Amazon that offer a little something for everyone.

1. Let the Right One In

Directed by Tomas Alfredson

Magnolia

Cast: Kåre Hedebrant, Lina Leandersson.

Watch when you’re in the mood for: An eerie, tender vampire love story that will make you forget about all the other crappy blood-sucker romances that came before — and after — it.

2. The Thing

Directed by John Carpenter

Universal

Cast: Kurt Russell, Keith David, and Wilford Brimley.

Watch when you’re in the mood for: A creepy sci-fi classic with awesome practical monsters and a killer Ennio Morricone score.

3. Carnival of Souls

Directed by Herk Harvey

Herts-Lion International Corp

Cast: Candace Hilligoss, Francis Feist, and Sidney Berger.

Watch when you’re in the mood for: An atmospheric B-movie about a survivor of a car crash who becomes haunted by sinister visions from a nearby abandoned carnival.

4. Green Room

Directed by Jeremy Saulnier

A24

Cast: Patrick Stewart, Anton Yelchin, Imogen Poots, and Alia Shawkat.

Watch when you’re in the mood for: A gory-as-heck, nerve-shredding thriller that pits a punk band against a mob of pissed-off neo-Nazis.

5. Opera / Inferno / Deep Red

Directed by Dario Argento

20th Century Fox

Cast: Cristina Marsillach ( Opera ); Leigh McCloskey, Irene Miracle, and Eleonora Giorgi ( Inferno ); David Hemmings, Daria Nicolodi, and Gabriele Lavia ( Deep Red ).

Watch when you’re in the mood for: Ghoulish delights from a master of Italian horror, from witchy spooks to sinister serial killers. Perfect to get you in the mood for the new Suspiria .

6. Goodnight Mommy

Directed by Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz

Dimension

Cast: Susanne Wuest, Elias Schwarz, and Lukas Schwarz.

Watch when you’re in the mood for: A nightmarish thriller that’ll screw with your head and leave your palms sweating after a frantically nuts finale.

7. Zombieland

Directed by Ruben Fleischer

Sony

Cast: Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin.

Watch when you’re in the mood for: A satisfying zom-com when you’re maxed out on pure scares and need a good laugh.

8. Halloween marathon

Directed by John Carpenter, Rick Rosenthal, Tommy Lee Wallace, Dwight H. Little, Dominique Othenin-Girard, Joe Chappelle, Steve Miner, Rob Zombie.

Compass International

Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Donald Pleasence, and Nick Castle.

Watch when you’re in the mood for: The ultimate All Hallows’ Eve classic marathon, from Michael Myers’ first babysitter kills in the 1971 masterpiece to H20 and the Rob Zombie reboots — just in time for the new Halloween !

9. Hereditary

Directed by Ari Aster

A24

Cast : Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Millie Shapiro, Ann Dowd, and Gabriel Byrne.

Watch when you’re in the mood for: Getting the bejesus scared out of you in a part-haunted house ghost story, part-psychological thriller about grief. Really, it’s as scary as you’ve heard.

10. The Girl With All the Gifts

Directed by Colm McCarthy

Saban Films

Cast: Gemma Arterton, Paddy Considine, Sennia Nanua, and Glenn Close.

Watch when you’re in the mood for: A smart and disturbing dystopian tale about a zombie outbreak and one young survivor.

11. The Strangers / The Strangers: Prey at Night

Directed by Bryan Bertino; Johannes Roberts

Rogue Pictures

Cast: Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman ( The Strangers ); Christian Hendricks and Martin Henderson ( The Strangers: Prey at Night ).

Watch when you’re in the mood for: A double-feature of one of the scariest horror movies in years and the return of the original’s trio of terrifying masked murderers in a surprising sequel.

12. Spring

Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorehead

Drafthouse Films

Cast: Lou Taylor Pucci and Nadia Hilker.

Watch when you’re in the mood for: An inventive and surprising genre hybrid that blends monster movie body horror with romance.

13. Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956 and 1978)

Directed by Don Siegel; Phillip Kaufman

Allied Artists

Cast: Kevin McCarthy and Dana Wynter (1956); Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams, Leonard Nimoy, Jeff Goldblum, and Veronica Cartwright (1978).

Watch when you’re in the mood for: Horrifying alien imagery that’ll lodge itself in your subconscious and stalk your nightmares. Make it a double-feature with the first remake of the sci-fi classic.

14. Hotel Transylvania

Directed by Genndy Tartakovsky

Sony Pictures Animation

Cast: Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, and Selena Gomez.

Watch when you’re in the mood for: Spooky monster fun the kids can enjoy. Turn it into a triple feature with the sequels.

15. Demon

Directed by Marcin Wrona

The Orchard

Cast: Itay Tiran.

Watch when you’re in the mood for: A mix of dread and dark humor in an unsettling story about one man’s breakdown during his wedding reception.

16. The Craft

Directed by Andrew Fleming

Columbia

Cast: Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, and Rachel True.

Watch when you’re in the mood for : Goth witches. ’Nuff said.

17. Scream 1–3

Directed by Wes Craven

Miramax

Cast: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Skeet Ulrich.

Watch when you’re in the mood for: A feast of nasty Ghostface kills. If you’re craving more, complete the marathon with Scream 4 on Netflix .

18. Les Diaboliques

Directed by Henri-Georges Clouzot

UMPO

Cast: Simone Signoret, Véra Clouzot, and Paul Meuriss.

Watch when you’re in the mood for: A suspenseful French horror classic with a Hitchcockian twist.

19. A Quiet Place

Directed by John Krasinski

Paramount

Cast: John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, and Millicent Simmonds

Watch when you’re in the mood for: A crazy tense survival thriller with some A+ jump scares.

20. Personal Shopper

Directed by Olivier Assayas

NYFF

Cast: Kristen Stewart.

Watch when you’re in the mood for: An enigmatic ghost story that captures the haunting melancholy of grief. Don’t expect traditional spooks; expect to be unsettled in far more emotional ways.

21. Audition

Directed by Takashi Miike

Vitagraph Films

Cast: Ryo Ishibashi, Eihi Shiina, and Tetsu Sawaki.

Watch when you’re in the mood for: Being totally surprised. Enter this one blind, and know you’ll likely leave it deeply disturbed.

22. Maniac (2013)

Directed by Franck Khalfoun

IFC Films

Cast: Elijah Wood, Nora Arnezeder and America Olivo.

Watch when you’re in the mood for: A nasty slasher (remake, at that) shot in first-person POV with a super creepy Elijah Wood performance.

23. Unsane

Directed by Steven Soderbergh

Bleeker Street

Cast: Claire Foy, Joshua Leonard, Jay Pharoah, and Juno Temple.

Watch when you’re in the mood for: A schlocky psychological thriller about PTSD, paranoia, and the terror of being locked up in a mental hospital against your will.

24. Escape From Tomorrow

Directed by Randy Moore

PDA

Cast: Roy Abramsohn and Elena Schuber.

Watch when you’re in the mood for: Discovering what it’s like when a family vacation to Disney World turns into a Lynchian nightmare.

25. Rec

Directed by Jaume Balagueró, Paco Plaza

Magnet

Cast: Manuela Velasco.

Watch when you’re in the mood for: A bloody and claustrophobic found footage favorite that’s way better than the American remake ( Quarantine ) and has one hell of a scary final scene.