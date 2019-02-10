The Best Celebrity Cameos in Movie History

There’s not a specific formula for the best kind of celebrity cameo in a big movie. Sometimes, the cameo can be the equivalent of a walk-on, a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance that’s over and done with as soon as it starts. Sometimes, a cameo can dominate an entire sequence so the actor in question gives a full performance of his or her own. But the best cameos are a guaranteed source of excitement and often humor. This week brings us the release of The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part , a film with a couple of delightful cameos (including one from an actor who appears on this list), so let’s count down the 20 best cameos in movie history.