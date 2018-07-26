Bee Causes Car Crash In Hudson Valley

In the Hudson Valley, a woman told police a bee distracted her while driving, which led to her driving into a ditch. The bee is currently on the run.

This past week, deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 report of an accident involving a car into a ditch on Route 209 in the Town of Marbletown. WRRV reports an investigation at the scene determined the woman was briefly distracted by a bee.

The distraction caused her to cross the shoulder of the road, drive off the road and into a ditch, according to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

The woman was treated at the scene and transported to the local hospital. The bee is currently wanted for questioning for flying, I mean fleeing, the scene of a crime.

