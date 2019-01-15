Where are the bed bugs biting in central New York? Orkin released it's annual list of Top Bed Bug Cities and there's three places in the Empire State.

Syracuse is the only place in central New York with a bed bug problem. The city remains at #33 of the Top 50 Bed Bug Cities, but New York City moves up the list this year to #6. Buffalo drops one to #21 and Albany, who debuted at 50 last year, falls off the list altogether.

For the third year in a row, Baltimore tops the list.

“Bed bugs are the number one urban pest in many cities today,” said Chelle Hartzer , an Orkin entomologist. “They are master hitchhikers, so no one is immune. Sanitation has nothing to do with prevention: from public transit to five-star resorts, bed bugs have been and can be found everywhere humans are.”

When travelling, remember to check for bed bugs before you S.L.E.E.P.

* S urvey the room for small black or brown spots. "A flashlight or even your mobile phone’s screen is helpful to spotting bed bug activity on furniture, linens, and most importantly, your mattress."

* L ift and look for hiding spots: the mattress, box spring, furniture, behind baseboards, pictures and even torn wallpaper.

* E levate luggage off the floor, away from the bed and wall. The safest spot is on a counter or in the bathroom.

* E valuate your luggage when you repack and again when you get home.

* P lace clothes in the dryer on high heat for at least 15 minutes after you get home.