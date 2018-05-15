Become A New York Bacon Tester

Do you love bacon? Become an official New York bacon tester. Seriously, this is a job.

The Guilderland New York store, For the Love of Bacon, has just posted a job listing for an official Bacon Tester. Seriously, this is a real posting:

Taste test new varieties of BACON and give reviews to our customers."

No word on pay or benefits. All you need to do is apply on Facebook.

The family-owned store, co-owned by Christine and Bob Chandler and their son, Bobby. They offer 15 different types of bacon alone, including hickory, maple cinnamon, and applewood and you could be the official tester to taste them.