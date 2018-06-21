Be Cautious With Fireworks This Summer

The Fourth of July is just around the corner. Everyone is celebrating of course by buying fireworks. Now that some are legal here in New York, be sure to use caution.

The Firemen’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY) urges New Yorkers let professionals handle the fireworks, and not to use these kind of devices themselves. I believe they mean the big show fireworks, but use caution on what you do light up.

In 2014, New York State legalized the use of certain sparkling devices, defined as ground-based or handheld devices that produce a shower of colored sparks and or a colored flame, audible crackling or whistling noise and smoke. The legalization of sparkling devices does not change the fact that they are extremely dangerous if used by those without proper training.

Despite their toy-like appearances, sparklers can seriously harm their users. The tip of a sparkler burns at a temperature of nearly 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which can cause severe 3rd degree burns. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), sparklers cause roughly 25 percent of all fireworks-related emergency room visits, the most of any type of fireworks-like device."

Should there be an emergency or unsafe situation, call 911 for help. It’s better to be safe than sorry.