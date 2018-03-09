After delivering unto audiences five Transformers movies, Michael Bay , in his infinite wisdom, has finally chosen which action movies he shall bestow upon us next — and it probably won’t come as a surprise to learn that one of them is about robots. But first: Bay will take a brief break from all that robot Bayhem with an action flick from the writers of Deadpool .

Variety reports that Bay has lined up his next two directing gigs — and despite a recent report about his potential involvement in Warner Bros.’ Lobo movie (currently undergoing rewrites to please the almighty Bay), neither of them have anything to do with the DCEU. (Though I suppose he could still direct the Lobo movie somewhere down the line.)

First up, Bay will helm 6 Underground , based on a screenplay by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick , the duo behind Deadpool and its highly-anticipated sequel . Little is known about 6 Underground , though the action film is set up at Skydance and will begin production this summer for a 2019 release. (And if they don’t incorporate that Sneaker Pimps song in some way, this movie is dead to me.)

After that, Bay is in talks to take on Robopocalypse , based on the science-fiction novel by Daniel H. Wilson. Steven Spielberg was originally attached to direct the adaptation from a screenplay by Drew Goddard, with Anne Hathaway, Chris Hemsworth and Ben Whishaw on board to star. But Spielberg put the project on hold indefinitely in 2013; last we heard, he was working on a new screenplay. The filmmaker is still executive producing Robopocalypse , though it’s unclear if Bay will use his script.