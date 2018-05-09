Bathroom Doors Removed At Rome Free Academy

WKTV Website has a notice that was sent to parents from Principal Brian LeBaron explaining that an increase in fighting, bullying and vaping has led them to remove the doors into the boys’ and girls’ bathrooms in the 1200, 2200 and 2300 wings as they attempt to eliminate the bad behavior. He said the stall doors are still intact with no visibility in the bathroom area due to the 90-degree angles at the entrance. Principal LeBaron states: