The El Royale looks like any other rinky-dink motel sitting on the California and Nevada border. But this establishment is hiding some eerie secrets, along with a dancing, shirtless, mustachioed Chris Hemsworth .

Drew Goddard’s Bad Times at the El Royale is the writer-director’s first time back behind the camera since Cabin in the Woods, and boy does the first trailer make it look like a heck of a good time. There’s a collection of oddball, yet suspicious guests – Jeff Bridges’ priest, a salesman (played by non other than Jon Hamm! back in Draper period attire!), a singer (Cynthia Erivo), and woman with some large sunglasses (Dakota Johnson). It sounds a little but like Clue, but things take a turn for the freaky when the guests discover they’re being watched in their rooms.