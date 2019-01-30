Will Smith Reveals First Look at ‘Bad Boys For Life’

17 years after their last adventure, the Bad Boys finally return to the silver screen next year in Bad Boys For Life . Both Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star in the film, and Smith just revealed the first look at the now middle-aged bad boys on his Instagram account:

IMDb claims the plot “is unknown at this time” so I’m going to guess the movie is about Miami cops Smith’s Mike Lowrey and Lawrence’s Marcus Burnett enjoying a relaxing spa day and talking about the great old times while enjoying extremely nourishing facials. That or they chase some guys and blow stuff up.

We do know some of the cast: Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Joe Pantoliano reprising his role as Lowrey and Burnett’s straight-laced boss at the Miami Police Department. No Michael Bay this time, though; Bad Boys For Life is being directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

Bad Boys For Life opens in theaters on January 17, 2020. In my humble opinion, should have called the movie something else, so they could have saved that title for the inevitable fourth film and called that one Bad Boys 4 Life . That would have been so much better on every conceivable level.