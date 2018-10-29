Axl Rose Wants You to ‘Vote Blue, Bitches!’

Axl Rose continued his recent spate of political tweets when he called on his 1.2 million followers to “Vote Blue … Bitches!” in the midterm elections on Nov. 6.

He posted a picture of a vote-by-mail envelope along with his Democrat-endorsing message ahead of the polling day, in which all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, along with 35 seats in the Senate and the governorships of 36 states will be contested.

Rose has frequently criticized Donald Trump ’s Republican administration, which would be pressed into more compromises with Democrats if the balance of power should change as a result of the election.

Back in January, the Guns N’ Roses frontman tweeted, “Along with several other condescending adjectives the current WH has not room to call virtually anyone disgraceful. The WH is the current US gold standard of what can be considered disgraceful.”

He later said Attorney General Jeff Sessions was a person who “defies law and common sense,” and called Ivanka Trump’s presence in the White House “inappropriate.” His comments were all in response to news stories at the time.

Rose later turned his attention to personal privacy, saying Melania Trump was alone in having any. He later referred to Apple CEO Tim Cook as “the Donald Trump of the music industry,” and earlier this month he commented on the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and Trumpcare.

Earlier this year, Rose was asked about the possibility of new music coming from Guns N' Roses, which now features classic-era members Slash and Duff McKagan back in the fold. "Right now our focus is on touring and the shows, but everyone seems to be getting along, so you never know," he said.