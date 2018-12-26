Did Axl Rose Just Save the World With a New ‘Looney Tunes’ Song?

New music from Axl Rose appears to have turned up sooner than expected in an even more unexpected place. The episode of Boomerang's New Looney Tunes that aired last night (Dec. 24) featured an animated version of Rose performing a song called "Rock the Rock" with Bugs Bunny and crew.

As of press time, there has been no confirmation of Rose's actual involvement, either from the Guns N' Roses frontman or Warner Bros, and no performance or writing credits for the song have been revealed. If that is Rose's voice on the song, it's his first new recording since 2008's Chinese Democracy .

In the clip called "Armageddon Outta Here, Part Two," which you can see below, Rose (or "Rose") asks the gang for directions to his gig at the local civic center. But they tell him that the concert won't happen because an asteroid is headed straight for the Earth and will wipe everything out. "That's a bummer," he says, "because I bought new speakers, too."

The size of the speakers impresses Porky Pig, and Bugs asks, "Are you guys thinking what I'm thinking?" To which Rose responds, "That I should go back to wearing a mesh jersey and a kilt onstage again?"

That wasn't what Bugs what thinking.

He proposed that Rose play loud enough to destroy the asteroid before it can land, with the Looney Tunes characters, who, as it turns out, were scheduled to open for him, serving as his band. They launch into "Rock the Rock," which sounds a bit like an AC/DC track. The music does its job, and the asteroid is reduced to the size of a small rock that falls harmlessly at their feet. Rose signs off with Porky Pig's famous catchphrase, "That's all, folks!"

The possibility of new music from Guns N' Roses has been a subject of headlines in recent weeks. Guitarist Richard Fortus that they were going to try to "get it out soon… I think it’ll happen faster than you think."

Guns N' Roses used the classic Looney Tunes theme song in their introduction during their Not in This Lifetime tour.