Axl Rose Says ‘You Never Know’ About New Guns N’ Roses Music

Axl Rose declined to confirm or deny whether Guns N’ Roses will release new music, but seemed to offer a glimmer of hope in a new, rare interview. He spoke to Iceland Magazine , tying in with the closing night of the band’s European tour in Rekyjavik, where they played to 25,000 people – the largest concert in the island’s history, with around 7 percent of its population in attendance.

Asked whether Guns N’ Roses planned to capitalize on the success of their Not in This Lifetime tour by releasing “new stuff in the near future,” Rose said: “Right now our focus is on touring and the shows but everyone seems to be getting along so you never know." He explained that delivering the lengthy performances that he’s known for required a great deal of preparation, noting: “Everyone just wants to do their best for the fans, each other and our crew. Everyone pushes each other with their performance and commitment. And with highlights, every show, every crowd is different with something to remember about each one."

He was also asked if he had a favorite song from the band’s current set list, and chose a cover version. “For me right now I really enjoy singing ‘Wichita Lineman’,” he said. “It has such a haunting vibe, especially with [writer] Glen [Campbell]’s passing … our version feels a lot like old Guns acoustically to me."

The next leg of the band's world tour kicks off in Monterrey, MX on Nov. 3 and ends in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Nov. 29. Their debut album, Appetite for Destruction , was released in remastered, expanded formats last month. Speculation that AC/DC could return with a new album featuring Rose increased earlier this year after comments made by Rose Tattoo singer Angry Anderson.