‘Avengers’ Super Bowl Ad: The Endgame Begins

You didn’t think the Super Bowl was going to come and go without a new Avengers: Endgame trailer , did you? No way. You’re too smart to think that. So here it is: The newest Avengers: Endgame clip for your amusement. Watch it above.

Like Avengers: Infinity War last year, Endgame is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. We don’t know a ton of plot details yet but I’m guessing there’s an engame involved. (But whose endgame? And how?!?) The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Josh Brolin, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, and then many other additional Marvel heroes, provided the names listed above can figure out a way to bring the others back to life after the events of Infinity War . My current theory as to how this happens is the surviving Avengers go back in time and jump into our reality, where they convince Markus and McFeely to write a totally different screenplay for both movies where Thanos is defeated.

I could be wrong, though. We’ll find out when Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26, 2019. That’s just 82 days away as I’m writing this post. Less than three months!