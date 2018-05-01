You may have heard of this tiny little movie that opened last weekend, Avengers: Infinity War? It only starred upward of 60 actors, broke a ton of box office records, and made a whopping $640 million worldwide. But just because you’re a superhero box office champ doesn’t mean you’re spared from the vitriol of internet trolls.

A handful of the Infinity War cast stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night for a special Avengers edition of Mean Tweets. As if the MCU heroes didn’t suffer enough in the soul-crushing finale of the latest Marvel film, they’re subjected to more torture on Kimmel. Thanos might be a big bad universe destroying monster, but compared to internet commentators, he’s pretty nice.

As usual, the majority of the tweets scrutinize the actors’ looks, like Don Cheadle who “looks like a mix between a beetle, a muskrat and a roach.” Ouch. The best, and most accurate, tweet was for Benedict Cumberbatch, who “always looks like he’s had an allergic reaction to bad shrimp.” Watch above as, Chris Evans, Tom Holland, Winston Duke, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Chadwick Boseman, and more face the worst of the internet.