People are really, really excited to see Infinity War . It’s the superhero ensemble movie to rule all other superhero ensemble movies, the Marvel Cinematic Universe outdoing itself 10 times over by featuring approximately eight billion characters in a single film. If you haven’t gotten your tickets now, you’d better get on it, because they’re going fast. Like, faster than the tickets for the last seven Marvel movies combined.

According to a new report from Variety , Avengers: Infinity War ticket presales are outselling each of the last seven MCU movies — including Thor: Ragnarok, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Captain America: Civil War . It’s even sold double the amount of tickets Black Panther sold at the same point two weeks before release. Fandango reports Infinity War is “the top preseller among April releases, as well as the the top superhero preseller in the company’s history.”

Disney’s already estimating a $175-$200 million opening weekend for Infinity War , and that’s conservative . It’s likely that it’ll cross $200 million within its first few days, and will be swiftly on track to become one of the highest-grossing movies of all time if ticket sales don’t dramatically slow down. And that’s not likely. Only five other films in history have hit $200 million in their first weekend ( Black Panther, The Avengers, Jurassic World, The Last Jedi, and The Force Awakens ).

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters April 27.