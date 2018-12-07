Tony Stark stranded in space! Ant-Man is dead! Captain America finally shaved! Hawkeye shows up! And now he’s got a new costume! Thanos, enjoying the feel of space wheat on his hands! Ant-Man, maybe not so dead! Oh man, the Avengers 4 trailer is finally here.

And the movie has a title too: Officially now, it is Avengers: Endgame . Even though I would swear that the folks over at Marvel insisted over and over that wasn’t the real title. Well, it is. I feel manipulated, deceived, hurt, and also I want to see this movie really, really badly.

The only official synopsis we have with this trailer is...

Part of the journey is the end.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, and starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Josh Brolin and maybe some of the other people they killed in the last movie, Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters — as the trailer dramatically reveals — in April, not the previously announced release date of May 3, 2019.