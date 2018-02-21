After taking the year off in 2017, Heavy Montreal is roaring back in 2018. The Canadian rock and metal fest just announced Avenged Sevenfold, Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson as its headliners.

Heavy Montreal first kicked off in 2008, quickly becoming one of North America’s most popular destination events for heavy music. After nine straight years, Heavy Montreal didn’t took a year off in 2017, due in-part to renovations at Parc Jean-Drapeau and “the increase in cultural events during Montreal’s 375th anniversary.”

With the festival back for 2018, July 28 and 29 will consist of two packed days of rock and metal. Along with Avenged Sevenfold, Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, confirmed acts include Gojira, Emperor, Underoath, Hollywood Undead, Trivium, Sleep, Asking Alexandria, Between the Buried and Me, Napalm Death, Baroness, Nile and many others.

Weekend passes for Heavy Montreal start at $165 for general admission and $300 for Gold passes. Gold passes include a premium viewing area, private bathrooms and exclusive food and beverage stands. ‘Weekend Warrior’ passes are also being offered for fans who want to experience Heavy Montreal and the ’77 Montreal festival.

Festival passes go on sale Feb. 23 at 12 noon. Click here to grab tickets.

