Authorities Investigate Threat At Holland Patent Middle School

UPDATE: A 14-year-old juvenile has been arrested in this case and charged with making A Terroristic Threat. The investigation is ongoing.

The Oneida County Sheriffs Office learned of a social media threat at Holland Patent Middle School on Wednesday.

A Deputy Sheriff assigned to the school district, along with school staff, quickly implemented an emergency plan and brought the situation under control.

The Sheriff’s Office and the school district are working together in determining the person responsible for making the threat.

They say at no time were students in any danger and the investigation is continuing.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 315-765-2767.