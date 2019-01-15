Aubain Ruled Incompetent To Stand Trial

Utica Police

Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara says a judge has ruled that 29-year old Naythen Aubain is presently incompetent to stand trial.

The ruling by Utica City Court Judge Christopher Giruzzi is based on reports presented to the court by two licensed psychologists who evaluated Aubain.

Aubain is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his grandmother, 90-year old Katerine Aubain, and 87-year old Jane Wentka.

Aubain has been placed in the custody of the State Commissioner of Mental Health and will be committed to an appropriate institution, where he'll be subjected to continuing evaluation by mental health professionals.

McNamara says in the event that Aubain is restored to competency, the criminal action against him will recommence.

He says in the interim, the District Attorney's Office will seek to present this matter to a Grand Jury so as to preserve our right to prosecute Mr. Aubain at a later date.