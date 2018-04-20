That famous chainsaw is officially out of gas. Starz has confirmed that Evil Dead sequel series Ash Vs. Evil Dead will not return for a fourth season, and will wrap for good with the coming finale.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Ash Vs. Evil Dead will air its final episode on Sunday, April 29, in the process closing out its third season. The Bruce Campbell-starring sequel to Sam Raimi’s classic slashers has dwindled in ratings each year, and will apparently not seek renewal elsewhere. Said Starz:

Ash vs. Evil Dead has taken audiences on a wild ride for three seasons thanks to the fantastic performances and creative efforts of Sam, Bruce, Rob and the entire cast and crew. We are proud to send the show out with a bang … and a splat.

Added Bruce Campbell, whose passion for the character helped drive Starz to pick up the series in the first place:

Ash vs. Evil Dead has been the ride of a lifetime. Ash Williams was the role of a lifetime. It was an honor to reunite with Evil Dead partners Rob Tapert and Sam Raimi to give our tireless fans another taste of the outrageous horror/comedy they demanded. I will always be grateful to Starz for the opportunity to revisit the franchise that launched our careers.

It remains to be seen if the April 29 finale will provide any closure, seeing as the film franchise famously left things open-ended as well. Stay tuned for more in the meantime.